Collection drive for furniture, household items postponed, storage space needed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The next furniture and household items collection drive day that was scheduled for March 26 has been postponed.

The Office of Diversity and Equity has been working with the Wilmington Housing Authority on Operation Going Home Again to collect furniture and other items for families who lost their own due to mold damage.

According to a New Hanover County spokesperson, the New Hanover Disaster Coalition has assumed responsibility for these collections and is looking for new warehouse space to store the items.

Once a storage space has been secured, new collection dates will be announced.

