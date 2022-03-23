Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City of Wilmington unveils first publicly available electric vehicle fast chargers

The City of Wilmington
The City of Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington unveils the first two publicly available ChargePoint DC-Fast Electric Vehicle charges at the bottom floor in the Market Street Parking Deck at a March 23 event.

The Volkswagen Settlement Grant administered by the NC Department of Environmental Quality funded the chargers. Although four sets of ChargePoint Level 2 Electric Vehicle chargers are located in the parking deck already, the new chargers “are non-proprietary and usable by all electric vehicles in the Greater Wilmington Area,” according to a city release.

Sustainability Manager David Ingram said in the release, “As Wilmington emerges as a leader in clean energy and sustainability and as we work towards our climate action goals, we need to ready our City facilities to provide our fleet as well as the public with opportunities to charge electric vehicles. Providing these DC-Fast EV charging stations will allow our residents and visitors to join us in improving our air quality and reducing emissions.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
WPD responds after body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
The Independence Mall
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens location near Independence Mall on Friday

Latest News

On Wednesday, another tiny home will be delivered to Eden Village of Wilmington.
More tiny homes to be delivered to Eden Village of Wilmington in coming months
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity
Women and future homeowners team up for 2022 Women Build Project
Cape Fear Community College Union Station, however the exhibition will be held at the Wilma W....
Wilma W. Daniels Gallery to hold CFCC student art show
UNCW has advanced into the final of the Roman College Basketball Invitational Tournament,...
Seahawks keep season alive, move into RCBI Final with win over Northern Colorado