City of Wilmington unveils first publicly available electric vehicle fast chargers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington unveils the first two publicly available ChargePoint DC-Fast Electric Vehicle charges at the bottom floor in the Market Street Parking Deck at a March 23 event.

The Volkswagen Settlement Grant administered by the NC Department of Environmental Quality funded the chargers. Although four sets of ChargePoint Level 2 Electric Vehicle chargers are located in the parking deck already, the new chargers “are non-proprietary and usable by all electric vehicles in the Greater Wilmington Area,” according to a city release.

Sustainability Manager David Ingram said in the release, “As Wilmington emerges as a leader in clean energy and sustainability and as we work towards our climate action goals, we need to ready our City facilities to provide our fleet as well as the public with opportunities to charge electric vehicles. Providing these DC-Fast EV charging stations will allow our residents and visitors to join us in improving our air quality and reducing emissions.”

