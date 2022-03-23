Brunswick Sheriffs arrest man accused of sex crimes with a minor
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations/Special Crimes Unit arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hunter Scott Lindsay, of Carolina Shores, has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Lindsay is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.