Brunswick Sheriffs arrest man accused of sex crimes with a minor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations/Special Crimes Unit arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hunter Scott Lindsay, of Carolina Shores, has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lindsay is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond.

