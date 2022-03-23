Senior Connect
Brunswick County to hold free clean-up week

Brunswick County landfill
Brunswick County landfill(Brunswick County Goverment)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all materials except hazardous waste and regular trash at a free clean-up event to be held April 11–16, 2022.

Items that can be disposed of at the Brunswick County Landfill include metal, tires, electronics, appliances, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris.

Participants must show proof of Brunswick County residency or property ownership and must deposit items at the designated area at the landfill.

Normal tipping fees will apply to businesses and commercial vehicles.

Brunswick County Landfill is located at 172 Landfill Rd N.E., Bolivia, NC 28422 and is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Contact Brunswick County Operation Services at (910) 253-2520 for more information.

