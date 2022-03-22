Senior Connect
WPD responds after body found near marina

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the water near a marina in downtown Wilmington Tuesday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. Police had an area near the Port City Marina blocked off with police tape not far from the intersection of Nutt and Brunswick streets.

A WPD spokesperson said the death does not appear to be suspicious and was possibly due to medical reasons.

