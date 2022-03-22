Proposed ordinance raises questions about addressing homelessness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Few people without homes decide they’d rather live on the street, but the unsheltered population, often spotted sleeping on a city bench or living in a park, are frequently the most visible face of homelessness.

The Good Shepherd Center has worked for years tackling the issue, operating as a “wet shelter,” welcoming everyone day and night, including those in the grips of addiction.

Despite more than a dozen available beds and the many services offered by organizations in the Port City, Good Shepherd executive director Katrina Knight says there are a lot of reasons people still choose to sleep outside.

”Quite often there is — whether diagnosed or not — some sort of mental health challenge at play. It’s also just a difference in human beings. Many people decide, ‘Well, I’m in this situation, I want to figure out my own way out of it,’” said Knight.

A newly proposed county ordinance aims to give law enforcement a formal policy to lean on to ask people sleeping on county property to leave.

The measure was written to address public health concerns and stop debris from piling up on county property, like the downtown library, but not everyone agrees it’s the best way to address the issue.

“This ordinance does nothing to address those problems, it just helps us clean up our problem, and that’s where I have the challenge,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield at Monday night’s meeting.

Other commissioners say the policy is needed to protect visitors and public workers.

Data from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shows calls for assaults are few and far between. Over the last year, deputies have responded to the library ten times for cases ranging from an overdose to thefts from the library building.

Some believe the real solution to addressing the unsheltered population staying on county property is to find a way to encourage the homeless to use services already being offered in the community.

“Some of them aren’t ever gonna come out of the woods,” said Commissioner Bill Rivenbark at the Monday meeting. “They’re just not gonna do it. They don’t want to. But we need to find out the ones that would like to, and find out what the problems are and fix them,”

As tempting as it is to want a quick fix, Knight says in her experience, the solution is less about just building more shelters, and more about building trust to overcoming the homeless community’s fear or reluctance to accept help.

“Quite often there are things available to them that they may not realize, or they may presume that they’re not eligible for,” said Knight. “Breaking through that mistrust and helping folks see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Because Monday’s vote was not unanimous, the discussion on the measure continues. The proposed policy will come up again before commissioners on April 4.

To answer questions raised Monday night about the city’s involvement in tackling homelessness in the region, WECT reached out to the City of Wilmington to learn if it is considering adopting any similar policies.

A spokesperson issued the following comment on behalf of the city:

“The City of Wilmington has worked to address the complexities of homelessness for many years through innovative approaches, ranging from partnerships with nonprofits that address root causes of homelessness to allocating funds from the sale of Optimist Park to permanent supportive housing. Connecting those in need with services and resources that provide shelter and support while also providing support to the organizations that provide those services are key to alleviating homelessness. Being homeless is not a crime, nor does housing status prevent someone from being in a public space. However, ordinances do exist related to blocking sidewalks, obeying park hours, littering, and criminal behaviors to maintain a safe public environment for all.”

