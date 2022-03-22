Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
WPD responds after body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
The Independence Mall
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens location near Independence Mall on Friday
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction
Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks
UNCW has advanced into the final of the Roman College Basketball Invitational Tournament,...
Seahawks keep season alive, move into RCBI Final with win over Northern Colorado
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River