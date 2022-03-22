No fooling, Britt’s Donuts to open April Fool’s Day

Senior Connect
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The famous donut shop responsible for those long lines on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk is opening up for the season. Britt’s Donuts will serve its first deep fried delight at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rain or shine, long lines are expected until closing time Friday night.

The owners, Bobby and Maxine Givens are looking forward to opening day.

“Honestly, I really enjoy it and I look forward to it every year,” says Bobby Givens. “Our daughter and granddaughter really run it now, but I’ll keep coming as long as I can.”

The Givens have owned the famous Carolina Beach landmark for 48 years. They purchased it from the original owner, H.L. Britt who started Britt’s Donuts in 1939. The Givens have a strong connection to the donut shop. They grew up with Britt’s Donuts.

“I’m 83, Maxine’s 83 and the donut shop is 83,” says Bobby Givens.

Givens expects there will be a long line on April Fool’s Day and he says they’ll be ready. Hundreds wait for several months for that first bite of a Britt’s donut.

In keeping with tradition, the boardwalk landmark will only open on the weekends--Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Britt’s Donuts, a seasonal shop, will be open for the summer and will close in mid-September ahead of the winter season.

