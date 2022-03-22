NHC Commissioners approve adding quarter cent transportation sales tax for vote on November ballot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with adding a quarter cent transportation sales tax for citizens to vote on as part of the November 2022 ballot at a meeting Monday.

The quarter cent sales tax would fund transportation improvements, including enhancing bus services offered by Wave Transit with the opportunity to add dedicated bus lanes in the future, new interconnected bicycle and pedestrian paths in both the city and unincorporated areas of the county, and rail realignment — all to improve public transportation in the community.

Ahead of the vote, Chief Financial Officer Lisa Wurtzbacher, presented an overview of the sales tax and its potential uses to Commissioners.

“This sales tax would apply to residents and visitors who make purchases in New Hanover County, and would be equal to an individual spending an additional penny for every $4 spent,” said Wurtzbacher. “It could potentially generate more than $144 million in funding over 10 years, which would be dedicated to increasing efficient and effective transportation options in our community and expanding connectivity with trails that are safe and convenient for residents.”

Under the Local Government Sales and Use Taxes for Public Transportation Article 43, funds generated from this sales tax cannot replace existing funding that is currently allocated for public transportation related needs and cannot be used toward general street or road improvements.

Before being officially added to the ballot, a public hearing will be held in the coming months for the Commissioners to receive public input on the potential sales tax. Following a public hearing, the Commissioners will determine whether to adopt a resolution directing the Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November ballot.

If it moves forward and the sales tax is approved by voters in November, the Commissioners will then need to pass a resolution to levy the tax beginning in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.