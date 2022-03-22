Senior Connect
Judge orders $1.7 billion school funding case to be fast-tracked to Supreme Court

Monday’s order is the latest in school funding litigation known as “Leandro.”
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to accelerate the process to determine whether a trial judge had authority to order $1.7 billion in taxpayer money be spent to address inequities in the public schools.

The justices granted a request to hear the matter in the coming months, rather than wait first for a ruling from the Court of Appeals.

The justices didn’t immediately schedule arguments, but told Judge David Lee to first examine his decision within 30 days in light of a recent enacted state budget.

Republican legislative leaders didn’t want the case accelerated.

