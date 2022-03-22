Judge orders $1.7 billion school funding case to be fast-tracked to Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to accelerate the process to determine whether a trial judge had authority to order $1.7 billion in taxpayer money be spent to address inequities in the public schools.

The justices granted a request to hear the matter in the coming months, rather than wait first for a ruling from the Court of Appeals.

Monday’s order is the latest in school funding litigation known as “Leandro.”

The justices didn’t immediately schedule arguments, but told Judge David Lee to first examine his decision within 30 days in light of a recent enacted state budget.

Republican legislative leaders didn’t want the case accelerated.

