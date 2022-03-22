First Alert Forecast: rising humidity and rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As southerly breezes begin to flow, you may notice a gradual uptick in humidity through the rest of today. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest mainly in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds and, though a stray sprinkle or shower is not impossible, widespread rain and storm activity is likely to stay west of the Cape Fear Region and closer to a front.

The system bringing severe weather to the Southern Plains and Deep South will affect the Cape Fear Region by Wednesday night. Here, thankfully, there will be a few limiting factors for severe storms, but the risk is not zero. It is likely to bring some welcome rain in any case. pic.twitter.com/Ur0KCl05sS — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 22, 2022

As this front approaches and passes, your First Alert Forecast features more substantive shower and storm chances like 30% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday. Drought has a way of undermining rain opportunities but, with a solid moisture flux along the front, “several tenths of an inch” appears to be a healthy and reasonable accumulation expectation with this system.

Our latest hour by hour forecast model shows some much needed rain is on the way late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Watch out for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Highest risk is away from the coast. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/4dY3tdmxf9 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 22, 2022

