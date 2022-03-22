Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: rising humidity and rain chances

By Eric Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As southerly breezes begin to flow, you may notice a gradual uptick in humidity through the rest of today. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest mainly in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds and, though a stray sprinkle or shower is not impossible, widespread rain and storm activity is likely to stay west of the Cape Fear Region and closer to a front.

As this front approaches and passes, your First Alert Forecast features more substantive shower and storm chances like 30% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday. Drought has a way of undermining rain opportunities but, with a solid moisture flux along the front, “several tenths of an inch” appears to be a healthy and reasonable accumulation expectation with this system.

Your seven-day forecast offers more midweek details, plus a peak at chillier weekend turn: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember, anytime you like, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty were federally charged following a OCDETF operation
Twenty people charged following drug task force operation
Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
WPD responds after body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
Brunswick County woods fire
Crews contain woods fire, Brunswick County Nature park closed until further notice

Latest News

Next spring storm is headed to SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Mar. 22, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., Mar. 22, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., Mar. 22, 2022
A dry March in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise, watching a midweek thunderstorm risk
A dry March in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Mar. 21, 2022