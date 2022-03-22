First Alert Forecast: rising humidity and rain chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As southerly breezes begin to flow, you may notice a gradual uptick in humidity through the rest of today. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest mainly in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds and, though a stray sprinkle or shower is not impossible, widespread rain and storm activity is likely to stay west of the Cape Fear Region and closer to a front.
As this front approaches and passes, your First Alert Forecast features more substantive shower and storm chances like 30% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday. Drought has a way of undermining rain opportunities but, with a solid moisture flux along the front, “several tenths of an inch” appears to be a healthy and reasonable accumulation expectation with this system.
Your seven-day forecast offers more midweek details, plus a peak at chillier weekend turn: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
And remember, anytime you like, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.
