Emergency sewer repair causes temporary lane shift on S. 3rd Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic has been shifted in the 500 block of S. 3rd Street near downtown Wilmington to allow CFPUA crews to work on an emergency sewer repair.

Effective immediately Tuesday, March 22, the outermost southbound lane of S. 3rd Street between Church Street and Castle Street is closed to traffic. Traffic has been shifted into the inner southbound lane.

Northbound traffic on South Third Street and turning traffic from Castle Street will not be impacted.

The lane shift will remain in place until around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while crews complete the repair.

