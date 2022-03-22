COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for students with learning disabilities

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher who works with students with learning disabilities is hoping to get some help. Sami Whitley, a teacher at Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose to purchase flexible seating for her students. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Since many of my students struggle with issues that impede their learning, I work diligently each day to create an environment that encourages their collaboration and growth,” Ms. Whitley says on her DonorsChoose page. “I enjoy being able to supply my students with the power to take control and responsibility of their own learning and would like to further benefit them with the ability to uplift their physical health and encourage communication among their peers.”

She needs $603 to purchase the flexible seating. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items with the donated funds and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. Whitley and her class, click here.

