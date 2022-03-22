Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City leaders meet with HUD representatives to discuss the WHA housing issues

Some progress made by leaders meeting with HUD representatives
By Carole Wirszyla
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council leaders met with representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday to discuss the issue of Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) residents displaced by mold issues.

The meeting is a follow up to Mayor Bill Saffo, Council member Clifford Barnett and Council member Luke Waddell’s visit to Washington D.C. last week to request funding to complete repairs at the houses, fit them out, and get the 150 families, including more than 300 children, back into their homes.

Wilmington City leaders take public housing issues to Congress

Saffo, New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, and leaders from WHA met with representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Greensboro office to further discuss the problems caused by the mold crisis.

Today’s meeting brought some good news from the HUD representatives who agreed to increase Section 8 rental assistance subsidies to 120% to take the burden off people looking for housing.

Also, Saffo said some apartment owners have pledged units with one-year leases for displaced residents in the interim period.

Although $13 million will address immediate needs, the WHA said the total cost to repair the units damaged by mold is closer to $32 million. Saffo said they haven’t secured the funding yet; however, a request has been made and it will take time for HUD to source the funding. Meanwhile, time is dragging on for displaced residents.

“That’s the last place I want them to be. That’s the last place we want them all to be. And we’re all working as diligently as possible, and hopefully we’ve relayed that message to Washington, and to HUD in Greensboro — how critical the situation is.”

HUD will be in Wilmington for the next few days to assess damage the mold has caused to these properties.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty were federally charged following a OCDETF operation
Twenty people charged following drug task force operation
Brunswick County woods fire
Crews contain woods fire, Brunswick County Nature park closed until further notice
Commissioners considered amending the ordinance to help the county keep its properties safe,...
NHC commissioners approve first reading of ordinance that criminalizes sleeping on county property
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Two people hurt in fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
(Source: WALB)
Approximately 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

NHC leaders decide to make sleeping on county property a crime
NHC leaders decide to make sleeping on county property a crime
Fire officials clear fire that injured two, but have yet to determine cause
Fire officials clear fire that injured two, but have yet to determine cause
Some progress made by leaders meeting with HUD representatives
Some progress made by leaders meeting with HUD representatives
NHC Commissioners approve adding 1/4 cent transportation sales tax to ballot
NHC Commissioners approve adding 1/4 cent transportation sales tax to ballot