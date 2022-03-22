Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFPUA releases ad countering Chemours’ controversial campaign

After months of listening to Chemours’ claim to be a good neighbor in its ad campaign, the Cape...
After months of listening to Chemours’ claim to be a good neighbor in its ad campaign, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority launched a campaign of its own - but not in direct response.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of listening to Chemours’ claim to be a good neighbor in its ad campaign, the Cape Fear Public Utility authority launched a campaign of its own — but not in direct response.

As a recap, Chemours is responsible for polluting the Cape Fear River with Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). It’s been years since the issue was brought to light and people are still dealing with tainted water.

“There was some consideration given to addressing Chemours directly, but our board felt it would be better to talk about what we’re doing to address the PFAS that our neighbor, Chemours, is putting in the Cape Fear River,” said Vaughn Hagerty, CFPUA’s director of communications.

When you see CFPUA’s ad, you might catch the subtle reference to Chemours’ “good neighbor” claim, but that’s not the part that CFPUA wants you to pay close attention to.

Viewers push back against new ad campaign from Chemours

Now, the Cape Fear area is just months away from seeing CFPUA’s new granular activated carbon filters come online. Once that happens, they’ll reduce Gen X (one of many PFAS) in the water to the point where it’s virtually untraceable.

A rendering of four of the eight filter beds in CFPUA's new GAC filter system.
A rendering of four of the eight filter beds in CFPUA's new GAC filter system.(CFPUA)
A rendering of a cross-section showing the piping around and underneath the new GAC filters.
A rendering of a cross-section showing the piping around and underneath the new GAC filters.(CFPUA)

As exciting as that is for CFPUA and its customers, it’s been frustrating to see Chemours’ ad claiming to be a good neighbor when they wouldn’t even foot the bill to solve the problem they created. The project cost about $40 million to build and the maintenance and running of the filtration will cost another $3 million each year.

“I think it is frustrating to see Chemours, a multibillion-dollar company, spend so much money on a PR campaign but spend nothing on these filters that we’re building to deal with their PFAS,” said Hagerty. “I mean, is that what a good neighbor does?”

CFPUA has an ongoing lawsuit against Chemours that would force Chemours and Dupont to pay for the filters that are effectively cleaning up their pollution. Although it’s unknown how that lawsuit will end, one plan would place the money from resolving the lawsuit into a trust, allowing the public utility authority to either fully or partially pay off the bonds and reduce customers’ rates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty were federally charged following a OCDETF operation
Twenty people charged following drug task force operation
Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
WPD responds after body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
Brunswick County woods fire
Crews contain woods fire, Brunswick County Nature park closed until further notice

Latest News

Veterinarians raising concerns about High Path Avian Influenza that could easily spread to...
Outbreak of High Path Avian Influenza raises concerns among veterinarians, recommending strict biosecurity measures
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for students with learning disabilities
Monday’s order is the latest in school funding litigation known as “Leandro.”
Judge orders $1.7 billion school funding case to be fast-tracked to Supreme Court
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
One of the victims hurt in the fire at the Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation (HERR)...
One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility