CFCC downtown Wilmington campus to host spring open house

The Cape Fear Community College will host the second of its open house events at the downtown Wilmington campus on Wednesday, March 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College will host the second of its open house events at the downtown Wilmington campus on Wednesday, March 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can attend up to two information sessions to learn more about specific programs at the college during the free event. Anybody can attend, but the CFCC encourages guests to RSVP on their website.

Per a CFCC release:

Those attending the events will also have the opportunity to:

  • Participate in interactive program-specific information sessions.
  • Learn about Sea Devil Athletics, student clubs, and campus organizations.
  • Experience the campus.
  • Learn about the admissions process, advising, financial aid, scholarships, and more.

