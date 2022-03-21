WPD and WFD to face off at “Guns and Hoses” charity hockey game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire and Police departments will hit the rink for the 9th annual “Guns and Hoses” charity hockey game benefiting Nourish NC on Saturday.

Per a WPD release, the event will be held at the Wilmington Ice House beginning at 4:30 p.m. Anybody who purchases tickets in advance gets half off the pre-game family skate. You can buy tickets at the headquarters of the WFD and WPD or at the Ice House priced at $10 per adult and $5 per child under 11 years old.

Local non-profit organization Nourish NC works to provide healthy food to children in need in the community. You can learn more about Nourish NC on their website.

