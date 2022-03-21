Senior Connect
US Army honors Oak Island Police Sergeant

The Town of Oak Island
The Town of Oak Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fort Bragg representatives visited the Town of Oak Island Police Department to give a letter of appreciation to Sergeant Jack Huntsman and the Oak Island Police Department.

Huntsman helped a military service member through suicidal thoughts in September of last year. The service member has been feeling well according to a Oak Island release. Huntsman is also a former service member, and he brings that experience to his work.

Per an Oak Island release:

“Mental health has taken a sharp public focus in recent months, as isolation and stress caused by the global pandemic have highlighted the need for support from within social environments. Those in the first responder and military communities are all too familiar with these stresses, and as a result are victim to some of the highest rates of suicide than in any other profession. The Town of Oak Island is extremely proud of the actions of Sgt. Huntsman and value the unique insight he provides because of his service in both the military and law enforcement communities.”

Representing Fort Bragg was the 82nd Airborne, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Falcon” Brigade: SSG. Jateny, 1SG. Newby and CPT. Burton.

