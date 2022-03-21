Twenty people charged following drug task force operation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm, and other offense following an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation according to a Monday, March 21 release.

Several agencies assisted in the operation which was headed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Ten arrests were people from Wilmington while other arrests were spread across Leland, Raleigh, Currie and other cities and towns.

Per a United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina release:

“This investigation was spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Marshals Service, the Brunswick, Bladen, and Duplin County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).”

“ATF utilized agents from North and South Carolina as well as Task Force Officers from the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Jacksonville, Goldsboro, and Wilmington Police Departments.”

“The following individuals were charged by way of Criminal Indictment or Criminal Complaint. The individual charges for each defendant are contained in the parenthesis following each listed defendant.”

Jiani Tomaz Alston, 26, of Raleigh, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possess With the Intent to Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

Demetrius Sonaz Alston, Jr., 25, of Charlotte, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possess With the Intent to Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

Kenneth Brown, 40, of Wilmington, NC (Conspiracy to Possess With the Intent to Distribute Twenty-Eight (28) Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack); Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon)

Massimo Campana, 30, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime)

Kawshie Chapman, 48, of Wilmington, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon; Receiving and Possessing a Short-Barreled Rifle)

Ronesha Greene-McNeil, 35, of Leland, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine and Cocaine; Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

David Hedge, 21, of Wilmington, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine and Quantity of Cocaine; Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Distribution of Five (5) Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine)

Anthony Jackson, 31, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

Naulege Johnson, 23, of Wilmington, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

Shamar Keaton, 32, of Riegelwood, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

Devonte Lewis, 26, of Navassa, NC (Distribution of a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Distribution of a Quantity of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Machine Gun; Distribution of a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack))

Juan Martinez, 22, of Wilmington, NC (Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

Erving Muse, 39, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

Dwayne Nixon, 46, Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine)

David Pigford, 36, of Clinton, NC (Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Five Hundred (500) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine)

Ernest Robinson, 34, of Currie, NC (Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

Rodna Robinson, 34, of Currie, NC (Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime)

Anthony Smith, 39, of Clarkton, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting)

Tyquawn Washington, 28, of Wilmington, NC (Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin)

Oscar Williams, 38, of Leland, NC (Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; and Aiding and Abetting; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Distribute a Quantity of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin)

“The charges and allegations contained in the Indictments and Criminal Complaints are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

