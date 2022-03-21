The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, March 26 marks this year’s first day of the Riverfront Farmers Market at Dock Street between 2nd and Water Street downtown.

Every Saturday until November 19, the farmers market will open rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. At this week’s market, 50 vendors are scheduled to host their vegetables, food, art and more.

“Visit us for fresh-cut flowers, locally grown produce, baked goods, bread, cookies, jams, eggs, honey, teas, mushrooms, salsas, and handmade artisan goods,” writes the Riverfront Farmers Market Inc Downtown in a Facebook post.

The market has no admission charge and is managed by Cool Wilmington.

