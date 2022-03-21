NHC commissioners approve first reading of ordinance that criminalizes sleeping on county property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motion to amend an ordinance regulating the use of county property by the unsheltered population passed the first reading at a meeting of the New Hanover County Commissioners Monday afternoon.

The motion passed 4-1 with Commissioner Jonathan Barfield casting the dissenting vote.

He was very vocal on the proposed $50 fine, and his fellow commissioners agreed with that.

“For me, I think it’s more important that we find a solution to the problem instead of fining someone $50,” said Commissioner Barfield. “If I’m homeless, how would I have $50 to pay the fine? My goal would be to put some kind of a day shelter downtown.”

However, other commissioners stuck with the trespassing violation.

“All the studies show time and time again, if you can find permanency where you can sleep that night, a lot of the other issues surrounding your homelessness will get better,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple. “I don’t wanna say they go away but they get better.”

Because the motion did not pass unanimously and was not the subject of a public hearing, the ordinance will be scheduled for a second reading at the board’s next meeting on April 4th.

Commissioners considered amending the ordinance to help the county keep its properties safe, properly maintained, and attractive to visitors.

Per the proposed ordinance, people who sleep or stay overnight on county-owned or leased property could be convicted for trespassing and fined $50; however, commissioners removed the fine from the proposal.

The ordinance proposed by staff is an amendment to the New Hanover County Code of Ordinances Chapter 38 that impacts all county-owned and leased properties; although, the specific area of concern is a county-owned property that is fronted by N. 3rd, Grace, and Chestnut streets.

This location has become a place of respite for the unsheltered population and there have been several alleged assaults, multiple disruptions in the library, and reports of people using the outdoor areas as restroom facilities.

The county wished to remain sympathetic to the needs of the homeless, while ensuring proper care of the property and providing a safe environment for the community that uses the property.

The ordinance doesn’t apply to emergency sheltering, county employees doing so as part of their jobs or “partially the general public within a county facility for the purpose of transacting business,” according to the request for board action presented by Deputy County Manager Tim Burgess.

The request for action refers to unspecified “alleged assaults” and “disruptions in the library” along with people sleeping and storing belongings on library property. The recommendation does not mention where the homeless people will sleep after being removed from public property.

The request also states, “Items left unattended for more than two hours are subject to disposal”. The ordinance would apply to all county-owned and leased properties: including those at Third, Grace and Chestnut Street.

When asked by other media about what will happen to those who sleep in those areas, the County released this statement:

“We are grateful for the efforts of staff from WDI and other wraparound service providers who work tirelessly to help the homeless in our community by providing them with a variety of alternative places to stay. Those frontline workers will continue to assist our homeless population and provide them safe shelter at additional facilities and locations throughout the county. While this ordinance can be enforced by local law enforcement officials, its intent is to be only be used as a last resort with outreach assistance being a priority.”

