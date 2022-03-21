New Whiteville High School opening to staff and students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The school year is starting to wind down but some staff and students will be getting a fresh start Tuesday.

The Whiteville High School project has been a long time in the making and it will officially open on Tuesday for classes.

The county used $14 million to knock down the old building and rebuild a 72,000 square foot building.

The campus now includes state of the art computer labs, a new media center, cafeteria and administrative offices. The upgrades also focused on the parking lot and includes a separate drive for buses as well.

“The foundation of this school is more than brick and mortar. Whiteville High School is built with an emphasis on teaching and learning, a sense of community and an unwavering wolfpack pride upon which we base our future,” said Whiteville City Schools Board of Education Chair Anna Richardson.

Representative Brenden Jones spoke at the ribbon cutting and said, “The root of economic development is our education system. We have the finest teachers in North Carolina, and now we’re working across this county to have the finest facilities across North Carolina.”

Jones, along with many school officials, said that the opening of the new Whiteville High School gives students and faculty the best facilities possible.

“It means so much to us,” said Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Whichard. “Whiteville has such a strong commitment from the community, from our educators and so, really, this is just a culmination of years of work to benefit our students.”

Leaders said that the time, effort, and money put into this project is really an investment in the community’s future.

“Whiteville has such a strong, rich history of high academic performance, athletic performance; so, really this is a new jewel in our crown as far as a commitment for the future of our students,” Whichard said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.