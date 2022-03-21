Senior Connect
Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours.

The park will be closed Tuesday for safety and reopen on Wednesday. Per a National Park Service release:

“The areas affected include the Southwest Unit, Savanna Unit, and an adjacent 48-acre property. The Southwest Unit is an area of the park that starts to the left of the entrance westward to the park boundary, and then north to the creek. This area borders Hwy 210 on one side and the Visitor Center Parking Lot and Monuments on the other side. The Savanna Unit is the area in between the Visitor Center and Battlefield, and the park’s History Trail encircles it. The adjacent 48-acre property is to the west of the park boundary and is a private property.”

Controlled burns are conducted regularly to prevent more serious fires and to maintain the landscape’s authenticity to its 1776 appearance.

