First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise

Your First Alert Forecast from early Mon., Mar. 21, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another fair and comfortable day is in the books! Enjoy even toastier highs with sun and clouds in the middle 70s Tuesday.

Midweek holds the first rain chances of spring as a front with a modest Gulf of Mexico moisture tap arrives. Numerically, these chances read 40% for Wednesday and 60% for Wednesday night. Geographically, this translates to scattered rain coverage. Hopefully, this system will come through for you if your backyard is thirsty.

Check out your seven-day planning forecast for details: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Anytime you like, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

