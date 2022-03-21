Senior Connect
UPDATE: Two people hurt in fire at Hazmat Remediation facility

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were hurt in a fire at the Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation (HERR) facility on Maultsby Street in Whiteville Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief David Yergeau said one of the injured was airlifted to hospital with burn injuries.

Director of Emergency Services Hal Lowder confirmed Whiteville Fire Department attended the scene of a structure fire that began at 4:39 p.m.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the property in a Facebook live by the News & Reporter.

The fire appeared to be under control by 6 p.m. At the time of writing, Yergeau couldn’t confirm the extent of the injuries, nor the cause of fire.

Fire officers remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to ensure there hadn’t been any chemical leaks from the fire or anything that might be hazardous to the community.

A fire at the rear of this building was extinguished by fire crews.(Carlos Flores | WECT)

