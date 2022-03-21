Senior Connect
Approximately 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Brunswick Co.

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater is believed to have spilled in Navassa on Saturday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.

“Brunswick County Public Utilities had a discharge of untreated wastewater due to a failure of an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) while performing start-up testing of the Northeast Brunswick Regional WWTP expansion located at 10480 Royster Road, Navassa. N.C.,” according to a news release. “The failure of the UPS caused an influent control valve to fail in a closed position, which in turn caused an overflow of the equalization pump station. It was determined that the failure occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. by supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) reporting data. Plant staff were alerted at approximately 4:00 p.m. by a contractor on-site, however, due to the UPS failure there was no alarm generated until staff bypassed the failed unit after arrival at approximately 5:00 p.m.”

BCPU staff manually manipulated the influent control valve and averted the overflow condition shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials believe approximately 200,000 to 210,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a tributary of Cartwheel Branch, which is part of the Cape Fear River basin.

“Staff utilized a vacuum truck to recover remaining wastewater on-site and lime stabilized affected areas as applicable,” the news release states.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

