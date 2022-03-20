Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the SXSW festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Division led to...
Recent drug arrests cause for concern among law enforcement agencies
Hackworth not only breached the oath of her profession, she violated client trust and flouted...
Suspended Wilmington attorney sentenced for visa fraud
A tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children and the North Carolina SBI...
Police, Sheriffs arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor
Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington
In a social media post, police asked for help identifying this woman, who is a person of...
WPD seeks person of interest in vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Ukraine says another shelter was bombed in ravaged port city
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
The Vatican has released the document laying out Pope Francis’ long-awaited reform of the Holy...
Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse