NC National Guard Assoc. meets for the first time in 3 years

The NC National Guard Assoc. was able to hold their convention for the first time since 2019.
The NC National Guard Assoc. was able to hold their convention for the first time since 2019.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina National Guard Association hasn’t met in nearly 3 years due to the pandemic.

That changed this weekend when nearly 300 active and retired military members made the trip to Wilmington to enjoy a weekend off-duty.

The event was held at the Hotel Ballast in Downtown Wilmington, attracting service members from across the state.

“We’re glad to get all our folks back in and face to face, and coming out of COVID,” said Asst. Adjutant General of the NC National Guard Jeff Copeland.

The organization was founded in 1960. The annual convention they hold is to showcase the benefits and resources available to service members, and also, a chance to get together outside of their military duties.

“It’s a great group of people who want to support our organization and make it better,” General Copeland said.

The convention is also a major fundraising opportunity for their yearly scholarship fund that means a lot to many students in the service.

“This annual weekend we typically raise about $25,000,” said Board of Director for the NC National Guard Educational Foundation Charlene Johnson. “It’s nice to get back together and get some normality in the organization again.”

Some service members say it was about the opportunity to gather again above all else.

“It’s great to be able to have a time where we can get away, on an off weekend, out of uniform, to show our appreciation,” General Copeland said. “Fellowship together, and have a little fun.”

For more information on the NC National Guard Assoc. and what they offer to service members, click here.

