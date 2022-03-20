Man faces three sex offense charges in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing multiple sex offense charges in Sunset Beach.

On Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department announced that David Paul Welsh, 52, was arrested in Wake County. Welsh is charged with three counts of first-degree sex offense for incidents that occurred between 12/30/2021 and 1/1/2022.

He’s in jail in Wake County under a $3 million dollar bond. Welsh will be extradited to Brunswick County where he will face his first court appearance next week.

