First Alert Forecast: seasonable start to spring with more warmth to come

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Mar. 20, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Spring officially arrives Sunday morning at 11:33. Somewhat ironically, the new season will begin with a modest cooldown, courtesy of last night’s cold front passing through.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny Sunday afternoon skies and Monday, the first full day of the new season, is likely to dawn clear with 40s.

Catch more details, including increased rain odds in midweek, in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like or for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

