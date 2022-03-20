UPDATE: Crews contain woods fire in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have contained a woods fire in Brunswick County.

According to a Facebook post from Leland Fire/Rescue, were working with teams from Winnabow, Navassa, Boiling Spring Lakes, New Hanover County Fire, and NC Forestry to extinguish the fire between Brunswick Forest and Highway 133.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Leland Fire/Rescue says the fire is contained but residents along Highway 133 may continue to see smoke.

Fire officials say no buildings or homes are in danger at this time. Residents and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

The Brunswick Nature Park has been closed to the public due to the fire. Law enforcement is on site there to check for any remaining visitors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

