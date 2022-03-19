Senior Connect
Police, Sheriffs arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor

Pender County man faces child pornography charges
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 25-year-old resident of Topsail Beach was arrested Thursday for sex offenses involving a minor.

Oliver Wendell Alphin, III was arrested and charged with nine counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor following an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and Topsail Beach Police Department.

A tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children and the North Carolina SBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the investigation.

Alphin was given a secured bond in the amount of $150,000 and was scheduled for his first court appearance Friday March 18. Additional charges are expected.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks members of the public with information concerning Alphin or his involvement in possessing child pornography to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

