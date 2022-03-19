Novant Health NHRMC to open its new neuroscience tower this summer

Senior Connect
Novant NHRMC to open neuro tower by September 2022
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is on track to open its new neuroscience tower in summer 2022.

The unit will add over 100 new patient beds solely dedicated to treating patients with neurological problems.

Renovations are also taking place for the operating rooms on the first floor of the Surgical Pavilion.

Hospital leaders say the tower is expected to open in August an the new operating room spaces will open in September.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

