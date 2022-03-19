Never gave up: Wrestler Victor Andrews is ready to keep his championship title during the UPWA Meltdown after suffering a long and scary injury

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The only and best pro wrestling event will make a return this year at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center this Saturday, March 18th.

Heavyweight Champion Victor Andrews will be making a comeback after suffering an injury in September.

“I’ve been out of action for about the last six to seven months for an injury. It was one of the worst injuries that a wrestler would ever want to hear. It was a career-ending neck injury. It was devastating, the surgeon said it was a herniated disc pressed against your spine and you will never be able to wrestle again,” said wrestler Victor Andrews.

Despite hearing those words from the surgeon, Andrews didn’t let the injury stop his wrestling career.

“I sat around, I didn’t do any training or any wrestling but I needed to recover from the injury so I began doing my own exercises, and to mine and the surgeon’s surprise my neck recovered on its own,” said Andrews.

That recovery worked as Andrews recently had his first match two weeks ago.

“I feel ten times better and stronger than I was before the injury and I’m ready to take on my opponent, defend my championship and still walk away a UPWA champion,” said Andrews.

Victor will be defending his title against rival Jake Logan.

Some of the other matches during the UPWA Meltdown include: Snooty Foxx will meet Tre-G; Carolinas Champion Kenny Bengal will defend the title; Jak Tatum will face off with Curtis Cash; and Fuego Calderon will renew his rivalry with Hangtyme.

If you want to see Andrews and the other wrestlers in action then make sure to head down to the Ogden YMCA Activity Center Saturday, March 19th for Meltdown 2022.

Tickets to the UPWA Meltdown 2022 are $20 and only $10 for kids. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Poster for the UPWA Meltdown 2022 (WECT)

