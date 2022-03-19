Miracle League of Wilmington kicks off 2022 spring season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Athletes with the Miracle League of Wilmington laced up their cleats and hit the dirt on Saturday, kicking off their 2022 spring season.

The field at Olsen Park was packed with players, coaches, volunteers, and smiles all around.

“It means a lot to me that I’m back and having fun,” said Volunteer Chris Stidd.

The Miracle League, put on by Access of Wilmington, is a league for people with disabilities. No matter how old or young a person is, they’re welcomed to join their team.

“We accept any disability,” said Player and Coach Erin Cunnane. “When we’re here, it’s not about the disability, it’s about having fun.”

Erin Cunnane has been apart of the Miracle League organization for years. She started out as a player on one of the baseball teams, and now, helps coach the next generation of players.

“It’s just amazing to watch the players because some of them are in walkers or wheelchairs,” Cunnane said. “And some of them have taken their first steps here.”

The league givers everyone a chance to show their competitive side, but at the end of the day, it’s not about that according to Cunnane.

“We all here do not have disabilities,” she says. “We are out here, just a normal person having fun, playing a game.”

Each person is paired with a volunteer, or a “buddy”, and they get to take part in the fun too.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said UNCW junior Arianna Grimaldi. “Everyone is so fun to be around. It’s just a joy.”

The league runs for 10 weeks, taking a break for their Miracles in Motion race and the Easter Holiday.

