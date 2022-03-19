First Alert Forecast: springing into spring with showers, comfortable temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an approaching cold front that will up the odds for a passing shower or storm through the overnight hours. Though this front will not be as potent as the one last Saturday, one or two of its cells may manage to get strong and gusty. Apart from any stray storms, enjoy clear skies, mild breezes, and temperatures sitting comfortably in the 60s for any outdoor events.

Spring officially arrives Sunday morning at 11:33. Somewhat ironically, the new season will begin with a modest cooldown, as the cold front will have passed. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny Sunday afternoon skies and Monday, the first full day of the new season, is likely to dawn clear with 40s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

