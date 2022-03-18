YWCA to hold 1st annual Swim Against Racism event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA of Lower Cape Fear will hold the Swim Against Racism event on Sunday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, part of the YWCA’s Stand Against Racism campaign, looks to raise awareness about racism and connect people in the local community. 1 mile, 1/2 mile and 500 yard distances will be available for swimmers along with a 1 mile pool walk and a 30 minute participation tread.

Up to 50 spots will be available due to limited lanes at the YWCA. Tickets for participants cost $40 and include a t-shirt for people who sign up before April 4, and tickets for just the t-shirt cost $20. While the event is hosted by the YWCA, people of any gender and age can participate and try to beat their personal records.

You can grab tickets and learn more at the Swim Against Racism event page.

