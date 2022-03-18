Senior Connect
WPD seeks person of interest in vehicle break-ins

In a social media post, police asked for help identifying this woman, who is a person of interested in connection with a spree of car break-ins(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is seeking help to identify the woman pictured here as she may be connected with car break-ins at parks.

Recently, police have seen an uptick in car break-ins at City parks where a thief or thieves are taking purses and valuables that are being left in plain sight.

It is unclear if the person of interest in this series of car break-ins is connected to recent break-ins at parks in New Hanover County.

Law enforcement officers investigate after spree of car break-ins at parks

In a social media post, police are urging people to keep valuables out of sight when leaving a vehicle.

“We ask that if you visit parks, shopping centers, or even the mall, please place all valuables out of sight. A few minutes could save you days/hours of inconvenience trying to cancel credit cards, calling banks, and even having to go to the DMV to replace a license.”

If anyone has information about the female pictured, please use the Tip 411 app or call WPD at 910-343-3609.

