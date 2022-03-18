Suspended Wilmington attorney sentenced for visa fraud

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old attorney from Wilmington, who continued to practice law in North Carolina after her license had been suspended in 2012, was sentenced to a year and a day followed by two years of supervised release for visa fraud.

Two years after Roydera Hackworth’s license to practice law had been suspended in 2012 by the North Carolina State Bar, the Board of Immigration Appeals had suspended her from practicing in immigration matters.

Hackworth violated her suspension and continued to practice and prepare visa applications and petitions to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on behalf of clients seeking immigration benefits.

USCIS records from 2019 showed evidence Hackworth not only represented clients, she also impersonated another licensed attorney and signed under penalty of perjury as the other attorney.

A review by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security revealed Hackworth had represented between six and 24 clients under another alias.

“Hackworth’s disregard of the Board of Immigration Appeals suspension order caused harm to her clients and to the immigration system. Her unscrupulous behavior required further action to protect the public and the immigration system,” said the DHS Disciplinary Counsel.

According to a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, Hackworth not only breached the oath of her profession, she violated client trust and flouted the integrity of the US immigration system.

