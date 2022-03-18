Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Suspended Wilmington attorney sentenced for visa fraud

Hackworth not only breached the oath of her profession, she violated client trust and flouted...
Hackworth not only breached the oath of her profession, she violated client trust and flouted the integrity of the US immigration system(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A 63-year-old attorney from Wilmington, who continued to practice law in North Carolina after her license had been suspended in 2012, was sentenced to a year and a day followed by two years of supervised release for visa fraud.

Two years after Roydera Hackworth’s license to practice law had been suspended in 2012 by the North Carolina State Bar, the Board of Immigration Appeals had suspended her from practicing in immigration matters.

Hackworth violated her suspension and continued to practice and prepare visa applications and petitions to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on behalf of clients seeking immigration benefits.

USCIS records from 2019 showed evidence Hackworth not only represented clients, she also impersonated another licensed attorney and signed under penalty of perjury as the other attorney.

A review by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security revealed Hackworth had represented between six and 24 clients under another alias.

“Hackworth’s disregard of the Board of Immigration Appeals suspension order caused harm to her clients and to the immigration system. Her unscrupulous behavior required further action to protect the public and the immigration system,” said the DHS Disciplinary Counsel.

According to a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, Hackworth not only breached the oath of her profession, she violated client trust and flouted the integrity of the US immigration system.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington
In a social media post, police asked for help identifying this woman, who is a person of...
WPD seeks person of interest in vehicle break-ins
Brunswick Co. Public Utilities issues boil advisory for portion of its customers
An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Division led to...
Recent drug arrests cause for concern among law enforcement agencies

Latest News

Victor Andrews Wrestling picture
Never gave up: Wrestler Victor Andrews is ready to keep his championship title during the UPWA Meltdown after suffering a long and scary injury
After suffering a long and scary injury, wrestler Victor Andrews is ready
After suffering a long and scary injury, wrestler Victor Andrews is ready
Police, Sheriffs arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor
Pender County man faces child pornography charges
Recent drug arrests cause for concern among law enforcement agencies
Drug concerns continue after recent string of meth arrests in Wilmington
An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Division led to...
Recent drug arrests cause for concern among law enforcement agencies