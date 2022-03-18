Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol has made a second arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run, which took place last September in Wilmington.

Lindsey Perry Yelton, 24, of Wilmington, has been charged with accessory after the fact: felonious hit and run death and aid and abet driving while impaired.

Ammad Brown was killed in the early morning hours Sept. 19, 2021 on Carolina Beach Road. Troopers say Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car which had a flat tire, when he was struck around 1 a.m.

Adam Marshall, of Wilmington, was arrested last year in the case and charged with felonious hit and run resulting in death.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Yelton turned herself in Thursday night and was issued a $80,000 unsecured bond.

Adam Kendall Marshall (NHCSO)

Ammad Brown (Highway Patrol via Ammad Brown's family)

