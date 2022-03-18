Novant Health NHRMC to hold hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center is holding a hiring event March 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Hanover NCWorks.

Over 250 positions are available across a variety of departments.

To participate in the event, you need to create or update your NCWorks online account before March 22 to get a referral to jobs of interest and schedule an interview time. This can also be done by calling or visiting the NCWorks Career Center ahead of the event.

New Hanover NCWorks Career Center is at 1994 S. 17th Street, Wilmington. For more information call (910) 251-5777 or email NCWorks.9500@nccommerce.com

Novant Health NHRMC is hiring for over 250 positions (Novant Health)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.