North Front Street construction to begin on week of April 18

The City of Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and T.A. Loving Company have decided to begin the North Front Street improvement project construction on the week of April 18 to be completed in September.

According to a city press release, the date was chosen to “best accommodate the current manufacturing and supply chain issue.”

The first phase will focus on sewers and utilities underground near the intersection with Grace Street. After that, the block between Chestnut and Grace Streets will be closed, but the businesses can still be reached via sidewalks. A similar process will be completed on the block between Grace and Walnut streets. One more pavement coat and some finishing work later, the project will be finished.

“Upon completion, N. Front Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets will resemble the other streetscaping projects in downtown, especially Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street, which was completed in 2010 in a similar partnership with CFPUA. This $3.5 million project is among the voter-approved Transportation Bond Projects and is jointly funded with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority,” writes the City of Wilmington in a release.

