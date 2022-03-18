Senior Connect
Moores Creek National Battlefield to conduct controlled burn on March 22

(Source: Moores Creek National Battlefield)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park on Tuesday, March 22.

The burn is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m. and will last about five hours, with residual smoke and small spot fires continuing throughout of the day.

“For the safety of visitors and the staff conducting the prescribed fire, the park will be closed all day Tuesday and will return to normal operations on Wednesday, March 23,” park officials stated in a news release. “The areas affected include the Southwest Unit, Savanna Unit, and an adjacent 48-acre property.

“The Southwest Unit is an area of the park that starts to the left of the entrance westward to the park boundary, and then north to the creek. This area borders Hwy 210 on one side and the Visitor Center Parking Lot and Monuments on the other side. The Savanna Unit is the area in between the Visitor Center and Battlefield, and the park’s History Trail encircles it.”

