Meth investigation leads to arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents

An uptick in drug arrests, law enforcement concerned about Fentanyl
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Division led to the arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents.

Levi Wells and Barbara Lund were arrested last month and each face multiple counts of trafficking methamphetamines.

“On Wednesday, February 09, 2022, Wells and Lund traveled from Myrtle Beach, SC to Wilmington, NC where Sheriff’s Office Vice & Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, approximately (60) grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of heroin,” a news release states.

Wells and Lund both were booked under $500,000 secured bonds.

An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Division led to the arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents.(NHCSO)

