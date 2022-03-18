Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: spring to start with ironic cooldown

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Mar. 18, 2022...
By Eric Davis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous Friday that will give way to increasing clouds and a late night risk of showers and storms. Southerly breezes will keep overnight lows in the 60s.

An approaching cold front will up the odds for a passing shower or storm Friday night into Saturday. Though this front will not be as potent as the one last Saturday, one or two of its cells may manage to get strong and gusty. Apart from any stray storms, enjoy fair skies, mild breezes, and another round of toasty temperatures Saturday.

Spring officially arrives Sunday morning at 11:33. Somewhat ironically, the new season will begin with a modest cooldown, as the cold front will have passed. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny Sunday afternoon skies and Monday, the first full day of the new season, is likely to dawn clear with 40s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like or for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

