Brunswick Co. Public Utilities issues boil advisory for portion of its customers

(Arizona's Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities is issuing a boil advisory for consumers located southwest of Shallotte, between Shallotte and South Carolina.

Customers in that area are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages. Water customers of the Town of Shallotte are not affected.

“Construction work overnight on a major water line encountered unanticipated conditions,” a new release states. “Currently, it is anticipated that normal system pressure will be restored this evening.”

During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.

This advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

