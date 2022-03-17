Realtors weigh in on how rising interest rates will impact housing market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week, likely by 0.25%.

It is the first time the U.S. central banking system would raise interest rates in three years, making the move in an effort to contain soaring inflation. However, sectors of the economy will feel the impact, including the housing market.

Nicole Flores and her family moved to Eastern Carolina from New Jersey to take on a job at Vidant Health. They are temporarily living in an RV as they wait on a house to be available in Greenville.

“It’s kind of hard to get a house,” Flores said. “We’ve already put two bids in already and got outbid on both of them.”

Finding a house could soon be even more of a challenge due to the Fed increasing interest rates. The move was made as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, thanks in part to federal rate cuts and a massive stimulus program.

The last time interest rates went up was in 2018, but this would be the highest jump since 2008.

Kristy Conway, ENC Pirate Realty realtor, says the jump is affecting the housing market, especially with how competitive it already is.

“There’s not enough homes on the market right now to accommodate the buyers that we have,” Conway said.

Conway has been a realtor for more than 16 years and she says interest rates have recently been the lowest they’ve been since she started. Conway believes buyers will still have the ability to get lower rate loans and she provided some tips to prospective buyers.

“Get pre-approved for your loan. Know how much you can spend,” Conway said. “Figure out exactly the area that you want to be in and the criteria before you start looking. And that’ll really help narrow down your search.”

According to Bankrate, current rates in North Carolina are 4.44% for a 30-year fixed-rate and 3.66% for a 15-year fixed-rate.

