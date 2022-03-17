Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school

Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in when he asked to use the restroom. (WPXI, ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WPXI) - Elementary school parents in Pennsylvania are concerned and upset after a man was allegedly caught filming a student in the restroom.

According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Brian Mintmier walked up to Ramsey Elementary School’s main entrance Tuesday afternoon. There, he was met by a Gateway School District employee responsible for screening visitors. Mintmier asked the employee to use the restroom, and when he was allowed in, he went to a hallway restroom unaccompanied, the complaint says.

School officials say Mintmier was in the bathroom for nearly 40 minutes.

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly filmed a 10-year-old girl in the restroom at her elementary school. He was denied bail, according to court documents.(Source: Allegheny County Jail, WPXI via CNN)

“Those doors are locked. You need a license to get in. I don’t understand how someone let him in and then just forgot about him for 40 minutes,” said Sara Campbell, who has two children that attend the school.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was in a restroom stall when she looked down to see someone holding a cell phone, recording her.

School staff members eventually got Mintmier out of the restroom and held him in the school office until police arrived.

Police say Mintmier had a box cutter on him. He is now facing many charges, including invasion of privacy. According to court documents, he was denied bail.

Superintendent William Short says the employee who granted Mintmier access to the building is on leave pending an investigation. In a letter to parents, Short wrote, “This egregious error in judgment is against school district policy and procedures.”

Following the incident, Campbell says more needs to be done for students’ safety.

“They didn’t tell us how they were going to increase security. They didn’t guarantee us it wouldn’t happen again … They just kind of told us what happened, and we are supposed to be OK with it,” she said.

In the meantime, Campbell says her children will continue learning virtually.

“I had planned on letting them do virtual … until they can guarantee there’s no way that’s going to happen again. They’re supposed to keep our children safe. It’s kind of like the first line of defense against people who shouldn’t be there, and they failed. They failed at their job,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center will create more than 100 full-time jobs offering wages of at least $15 an hour.
Amazon to build delivery station in Pender Co.
According to the Horry County Detention Center website, Jeffrey O’Neill Hibbert Jr. was charged...
Custodian at Brunswick Co. school suspended after criminal sexual conduct arrest
Items collected during Cumbee's arrest
NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office cracking down on distracted driving.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ramping up enforcement to catch distracted drivers
Julia Olson-Boseman
NHC Commission chair mismanaged and lied about client funds, State Bar alleges

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
Levi Wells and Barbara Lund were arrested last month and each face multiple counts of...
Meth investigation leads to arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner