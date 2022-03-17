Senior Connect
North Carolina lawmakers respond to Ukraine President Zelensky’s address

NC lawmakers speak about Ukraine President Zelensky's address
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s direct appeal for more U.S. help for Ukraine, President Biden announced new plans to send additional aid for Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress

The U.S. will give $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, which will include anti-aircraft systems, small arms and specialized drones.

There’s still opposition to Zelenskyy’s request for a no-fly zone over his country, fearing it could lead to direct conflict with Moscow.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have signaled progress toward a possible compromise in ongoing peace talks.

Two of North Carolina’s elected leaders responded to Zelenskyy’s address.

Congressman David Rouzer shared this statement on Twitter:

“While much has been done to help Ukraine during Russia’s evil and unprovoked assault, it is not enough,” said Rouzer. “America & our allies must do more to support and aid the tireless fight for freedom and peace.”

Senator Thom Tillis also shared a message:

“Zelenskyy’s address was profoundly moving,” said Tillis. “America can and must do more. Any person or any nation that stands behind Putin is as bad as Putin.”

