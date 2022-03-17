North Carolina lawmakers respond to Ukraine President Zelensky’s address

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s direct appeal for more U.S. help for Ukraine, President Biden announced new plans to send additional aid for Ukraine’s defense.

The U.S. will give $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, which will include anti-aircraft systems, small arms and specialized drones.

There’s still opposition to Zelenskyy’s request for a no-fly zone over his country, fearing it could lead to direct conflict with Moscow.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have signaled progress toward a possible compromise in ongoing peace talks.

Two of North Carolina’s elected leaders responded to Zelenskyy’s address.

Congressman David Rouzer shared this statement on Twitter:

“While much has been done to help Ukraine during Russia’s evil and unprovoked assault, it is not enough,” said Rouzer. “America & our allies must do more to support and aid the tireless fight for freedom and peace.”

Senator Thom Tillis also shared a message:

“Zelenskyy’s address was profoundly moving,” said Tillis. “America can and must do more. Any person or any nation that stands behind Putin is as bad as Putin.”

