NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man after a deputy spotted drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

According to a NHCSO release, the deputy pulled over the man, 50-year-old Joseph Edward Cumbee Jr., for suspected impairment near Market Street and Marsh Oaks on Saturday, March 12. They noticed drugs in the man’s car and a search was conducted of Cumbee and his vehicle.

NHCSO collected 31 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of Molly, 8 MDMA and 1 gram of marijuana. Vice/Narcotics detectives then arrived and Cumbee was arrested for drug charges along with a DWI.

Detectives charged Cumbee with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, possession of schedule I and possession of schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia with a $80,000 secured bond. Cumbee was given a $1,000 unsecured bond for the DWI charge.

Joseph Edward Cumbee (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

