Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop

Items collected during Cumbee's arrest
Items collected during Cumbee's arrest(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man after a deputy spotted drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

According to a NHCSO release, the deputy pulled over the man, 50-year-old Joseph Edward Cumbee Jr., for suspected impairment near Market Street and Marsh Oaks on Saturday, March 12. They noticed drugs in the man’s car and a search was conducted of Cumbee and his vehicle.

NHCSO collected 31 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of Molly, 8 MDMA and 1 gram of marijuana. Vice/Narcotics detectives then arrived and Cumbee was arrested for drug charges along with a DWI.

Detectives charged Cumbee with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, possession of schedule I and possession of schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia with a $80,000 secured bond. Cumbee was given a $1,000 unsecured bond for the DWI charge.

Joseph Edward Cumbee
Joseph Edward Cumbee(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center will create more than 100 full-time jobs offering wages of at least $15 an hour.
Amazon to build delivery station in Pender Co.
According to the Horry County Detention Center website, Jeffrey O’Neill Hibbert Jr. was charged...
Custodian at Brunswick Co. school suspended after criminal sexual conduct arrest
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office cracking down on distracted driving.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ramping up enforcement to catch distracted drivers
Julia Olson-Boseman
NHC Commission chair mismanaged and lied about client funds, State Bar alleges

Latest News

Levi Wells and Barbara Lund were arrested last month and each face multiple counts of...
Meth investigation leads to arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents
(Source: Moores Creek National Battlefield)
Moores Creek National Battlefield to conduct controlled burn on March 22
Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington
North Front Street construction to begin on week of April 18
YWCA is open to participants from ages 7 to adults
YWCA to hold 1st annual Swim Against Racism event